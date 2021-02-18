AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s traded shares stood at 1,295,270 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.7, to imply an increase of 23.99% or $1.49 in intraday trading. The ANPC share’s 52-week high remains $12, putting it -55.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $86.25 Million, with an average of 58.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANPC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information
After registering a 23.99% upside in the last session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.23- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.41%, and 34.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.28%. Short interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw shorts transact 420Thousand shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 68.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANPC has been trading 133.77% off suggested target high and 3.9% from its likely low.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -140.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. insiders hold 37.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.63% of the shares at 1.02% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.62 Thousand shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.49 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.22 Thousand.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored