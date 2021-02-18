AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s traded shares stood at 1,295,270 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.7, to imply an increase of 23.99% or $1.49 in intraday trading. The ANPC share’s 52-week high remains $12, putting it -55.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $86.25 Million, with an average of 58.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANPC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

After registering a 23.99% upside in the last session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.23- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.41%, and 34.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.28%. Short interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw shorts transact 420Thousand shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 68.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANPC has been trading 133.77% off suggested target high and 3.9% from its likely low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -140.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. insiders hold 37.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.63% of the shares at 1.02% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.62 Thousand shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.49 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.22 Thousand.