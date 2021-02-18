Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 18,936,138 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.98, to imply a decline of -2.18% or -$1.96 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $99.23, putting it -12.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.75. The company has a valuation of $106.08 Billion, with an average of 40.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AMD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

After registering a -2.18% downside in the latest session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $94.22 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 6.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -0.41% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.21%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 78.64 Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.03, implying an increase of 15.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMD has been trading 53.44% off suggested target high and -80.68% from its likely low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares are +9.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.61% against 20%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 144.4% this quarter before jumping 161.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 28 analysts is $3.2 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.29 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.79 Billion and $1.93 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.4% before jumping 70.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 604.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.06% annually.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.87% of the shares at 74.34% float percentage. In total, 1568 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 95.83 Million shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 83.16 Million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.63 Billion.