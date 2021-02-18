Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s traded shares stood at 1,003,440 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.92, to imply a decline of -1% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The NOG share’s 52-week high remains $17.2, putting it -44.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $718.57 Million, with an average of 794.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

After registering a -1% downside in the last session, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.55 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 12.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.75%, and 6.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.07%. Short interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw shorts transact 3.82 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.56, implying an increase of 38.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOG has been trading 92.95% off suggested target high and 17.45% from its likely low.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares are +49.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.45% against -24.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32% this quarter before jumping 42.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $129.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.01 Million and $506.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 119% before falling -73.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. insiders hold 27.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.84% of the shares at 56.56% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.07 Million shares (or 6.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.75 Million shares, or about 5.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,755,646 shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $5.9 Million.