NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s traded shares stood at 1,559,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply a decline of -4.25% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NEX share’s 52-week high remains $5.81, putting it -51.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $821.02 Million, with an average of 2.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.49, implying an increase of 17.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEX has been trading 56.66% off suggested target high and 4.44% from its likely low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are +25.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.7% against 13.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -211.1% this quarter before jumping 37.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -12% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $229.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $627.62 Million and $195.57 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -63.4% before jumping 38.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -259.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.73% of the shares at 91.68% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Feinberg Stephen. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 40.08 Million shares (or 18.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.15 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.63 Million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $36.31 Million.