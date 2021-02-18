Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares stood at 3,322,113 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.23, to imply a decline of -6.05% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The MOMO share’s 52-week high remains $31.98, putting it -75.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.52. The company has a valuation of $3.8 Billion, with an average of 8.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Momo Inc. (MOMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOMO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

After registering a -6.05% downside in the latest session, Momo Inc. (MOMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.99 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 13.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and 24.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.59%. Short interest in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw shorts transact 4.04 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Momo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Momo Inc. (MOMO) shares are -4.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.43% against -7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -46.2% this quarter before falling -18.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $569.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $523.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $669.85 Million and $512.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15% before jumping 2.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 99.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.67% annually.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Momo Inc. insiders hold 3.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.23% of the shares at 71.48% float percentage. In total, 414 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.95 Million shares (or 7.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $194.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Overlook Holdings Limited with 7.6 Million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $104.63 Million.