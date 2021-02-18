Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 13,228,570 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.91, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $1.86 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $88.48, putting it -0.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.13. The company has a valuation of $98.57 Billion, with an average of 17Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the latest session, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $89.22 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.29%, and 8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.43%. Short interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 21.04 Million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.56, implying an increase of 14.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading 59.25% off suggested target high and -9% from its likely low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Micron Technology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are +90.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 36.4% against 42.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.1% this quarter before jumping 28% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $5.83 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.8 Billion and $5.31 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.6% before jumping 19.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.38% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology, Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.31% of the shares at 84.47% float percentage. In total, 1456 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 88.75 Million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 81.9 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.16 Billion.