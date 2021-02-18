Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s traded shares stood at 3,549,533 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.8, to imply an increase of 11.32% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The MESA share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -4.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $419.71 Million, with an average of 598.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MESA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

After registering a 11.32% upside in the last session, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.35 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.6%, and 80.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.38%. Short interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw shorts transact 1.5 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.3, implying a decline of -12.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MESA has been trading 27.12% off suggested target high and -32.2% from its likely low.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mesa Air Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) shares are +213.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 32.05% against 45.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 560% this quarter before jumping 10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Mesa Air Group, Inc. insiders hold 12.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.48% of the shares at 86.59% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.26 Million shares (or 6.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.21 Million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.52 Million.