Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s traded shares stood at 1,431,542 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.81, to imply an increase of 32.23% or $1.66 in intraday trading. The TUSK share’s 52-week high remains $7.02, putting it -3.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $311.66 Million, with an average of 113.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TUSK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

After registering a 32.23% upside in the last session, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.02- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51%, and 45.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.03%. Short interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw shorts transact 326.93 Million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -55.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUSK has been trading -55.95% off suggested target high and -55.95% from its likely low.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) shares are +317.79% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.6% this quarter before jumping 63.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -56.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $50.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.64 Million and $97.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.5% before falling -45.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -133.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. insiders hold 23.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.42% of the shares at 81.85% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wexford Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.05 Million shares (or 48.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.46 Million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.54 Million.