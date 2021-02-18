Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s traded shares stood at 1,909,114 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.28, to imply an increase of 9.41% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The LMNL share’s 52-week high remains $31.45, putting it -400.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.51. The company has a valuation of $180.17 Million, with an average of 1.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LMNL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

After registering a 9.41% upside in the latest session, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.69- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 8.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.05%, and 11.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.36%. Short interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw shorts transact 271.7 Million shares and set a 196.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.66, implying an increase of 101.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.46 and $28.11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMNL has been trading 347.61% off suggested target high and -44.9% from its likely low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Liminal BioSciences Inc. insiders hold 67.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.78% of the shares at 20.97% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Consonance Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.08 Million shares (or 13.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atom Investors LP with 53.03 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $590.26 Thousand.