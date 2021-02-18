Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 7,677,710 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.34, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -62.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.31. The company has a valuation of $26.26 Billion, with an average of 16.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Li Auto Inc. (LI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.65 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 9.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.57%, and -9.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.08%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 21.81 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.54% of the shares at 9.55% float percentage. In total, 143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.99 Million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 5.96 Million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $103.69 Million.