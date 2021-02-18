Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 2,111,526 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 6.36% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -5.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $179.57 Million, with an average of 814.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPTX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

After registering a 6.36% upside in the last session, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.24- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 7.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.58%, and 36.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.78%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 932.63 Million shares and set a 914.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.1, implying an increase of 69.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTX has been trading 165.78% off suggested target high and -16.94% from its likely low.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.49% annually.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 12.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.01% of the shares at 67.09% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.48 Million shares (or 14.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.72 Million shares, or about 6.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $7.36 Million.