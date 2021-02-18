Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s traded shares stood at 2,403,672 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.07, to imply a decline of -4.32% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The KALA share’s 52-week high remains $14.68, putting it -61.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.04. The company has a valuation of $508.6 Million, with an average of 2.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.83- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 7.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.41%, and 21.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.78%. Short interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) saw shorts transact 9.47 Million shares and set a 5.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.86, implying an increase of 129.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KALA has been trading 440.24% off suggested target high and 10.25% from its likely low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares are -2.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.07% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27% this quarter before falling -44.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Million and $1.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.5% before jumping 407% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.46% of the shares at 82.29% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.87 Million shares (or 19.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.47 Million shares, or about 9.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $40.99 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3,450,000 shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about $7.64 Million.