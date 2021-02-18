JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares stood at 5,279,295 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $104.36, to imply a decline of -2.35% or -$2.52 in intraday trading. The JD share’s 52-week high remains $105.16, putting it -0.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.7. The company has a valuation of $163.91 Billion, with an average of 5.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for JD.com, Inc. (JD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JD a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 36 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

After registering a -2.35% downside in the latest session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $108.2 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 18.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.28%. Short interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw shorts transact 30.24 Million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JD.com, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JD.com, Inc. (JD) shares are +59.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.65% against 11.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 137.5% this quarter before jumping 78.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $33.99 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.91 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.39 Billion and $20.91 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.4% before jumping 38.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 574.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.99% annually.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com, Inc. insiders hold 7.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.66% of the shares at 51.29% float percentage. In total, 1131 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 51.65 Million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.78 Million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.67 Billion.