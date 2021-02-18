Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s traded shares stood at 4,218,637 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.42, to imply an increase of 126.91% or $28.2 in intraday trading. The IMNM share’s 52-week high remains $61, putting it -20.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.27. The company has a valuation of $563.98 Million, with an average of 73.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Immunome, Inc. (IMNM), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMNM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying a decline of -44.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMNM has been trading -44.47% off suggested target high and -44.47% from its likely low.

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Immunome, Inc. insiders hold 25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.85% of the shares at 14.47% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 340.36 Thousand shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 71.75 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $694.56 Thousand.