Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s traded shares stood at 1,289,167 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply an increase of 19.61% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The HIHO share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -4.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $22.04 Million, with an average of 219.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIHO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) trade information

After registering a 19.61% upside in the last session, Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.82- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.09%, and 29.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.7%. Short interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) saw shorts transact 2.68 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 205.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HIHO Dividends

Highway Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on February 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Highway Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 5.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Major holders

Highway Holdings Limited insiders hold 46.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.8% of the shares at 10.83% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 244.13 Thousand shares (or 6.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $998.48 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 25Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.25 Thousand.