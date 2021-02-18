Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares stood at 1,122,452 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.8, to imply a decline of -3.55% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The HCDI share’s 52-week high remains $8.362, putting it -120.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $56.35 Million, with an average of 1.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCDI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 116.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. insiders hold 61.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.69% of the shares at 17.37% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 209.55 Thousand shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $913.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with 196.32 Thousand shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $855.97 Thousand.