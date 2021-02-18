Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares stood at 1,329,367 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 5.33% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The HAPP share’s 52-week high remains $5.49, putting it -113.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $66.56 Million, with an average of 1.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HAPP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

After registering a 5.33% upside in the last session, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.58- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.08%, and 27.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.67%. Short interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw shorts transact 193.61 Million shares and set a 141.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 308.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAPP has been trading 308.56% off suggested target high and 308.56% from its likely low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Happiness Biotech Group Limited insiders hold 63.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.01% of the shares at 5.44% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 619.95 Thousand shares (or 2.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 88.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $157.47 Thousand.