Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s traded shares stood at 1,153,304 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.13, to imply a decline of -3.1% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The HJLI share’s 52-week high remains $20.25, putting it -149.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.28. The company has a valuation of $18.16 Million, with an average of 348.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 594.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HJLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.98.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

After registering a -3.1% downside in the last session, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.44- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.58%, and -4.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.01%. Short interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw shorts transact 203.96 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying an increase of 244.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HJLI has been trading 244.4% off suggested target high and 244.4% from its likely low.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. insiders hold 5.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.67% of the shares at 7.04% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.15 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.75 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with 1.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $17.32 Thousand.