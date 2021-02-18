GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s traded shares stood at 1,016,465 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.89, to imply a decline of -15.67% or -$1.28 in intraday trading. The GTYH share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -20.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $382.75 Million, with an average of 191.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 161.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTYH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) trade information

After registering a -15.67% downside in the last session, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.26- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 16.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.66%, and 9.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.01%. Short interest in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 30.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTYH has been trading 45.14% off suggested target high and 16.11% from its likely low.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.28 Million and $11.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3% before jumping 24.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s Major holders

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 5.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.48% of the shares at 39.65% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS O’Connor LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.68 Million shares (or 8.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 4.32 Million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.46 Million.