GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s traded shares stood at 1,636,739 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply an increase of 11.67% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The GVP share’s 52-week high remains $2.8, putting it -4.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $55.27 Million, with an average of 970.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 383.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GVP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

After registering a 11.67% upside in the last session, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.80- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.33%, and 61.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.03%. Short interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw shorts transact 6.46 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying a decline of -44.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GVP has been trading -44.03% off suggested target high and -44.03% from its likely low.

GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.29 Million and $17.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -22.5% before falling -14.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s Major holders

GSE Systems, Inc. insiders hold 7.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.85% of the shares at 57.3% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.99 Million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 1.08 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.12 Million.