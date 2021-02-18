Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares stood at 52,370,102 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.8, to imply an increase of 122.52% or $9.25 in intraday trading. The GTEC share’s 52-week high remains $26.42, putting it -57.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $176.41 Million, with an average of 129.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTEC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information
After registering a 122.52% upside in the latest session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.30 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 40.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 104.55%, and 111.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.54%. Short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw shorts transact 14.05 Million shares and set a 8.73 days time to cover.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $81.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.6% before jumping 52.4% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 336% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14% annually.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders hold 88.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.92% of the shares at 7.85% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 48.23 Thousand shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.19 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 29Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $69.6 Thousand.
