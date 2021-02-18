Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares stood at 3,865,694 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.06, to imply an increase of 10.18% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The GENE share’s 52-week high remains $10.3, putting it -69.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $85.04 Million, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GENE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

After registering a 10.18% upside in the last session, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.24- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.76%, and 45.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.33%. Short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw shorts transact 1.38 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.65, implying an increase of 323.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.65 and $25.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GENE has been trading 323.27% off suggested target high and 323.27% from its likely low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 1.42% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 64.6 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 53.32 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $184.47 Thousand.