GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s traded shares stood at 1,317,163 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.21, to imply a decline of -4.32% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The GAN share’s 52-week high remains $30.86, putting it -5.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.6. The company has a valuation of $1.02 Billion, with an average of 1.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GAN Limited (GAN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, GAN Limited (GAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.81 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.91%, and 28.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.03%. Short interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.25, implying a decline of -3.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAN has been trading 2.7% off suggested target high and -7.57% from its likely low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 119.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

GAN Limited insiders hold 28.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.09% of the shares at 57.16% float percentage. In total, 136 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 3.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.24 Million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.16 Million.