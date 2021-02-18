Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s traded shares stood at 5,225,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The FUSE share’s 52-week high remains $12.9, putting it -7.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.68. The company has a valuation of $525Million, with an average of 4.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUSE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.90 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.07%, and 2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.19%. Short interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw shorts transact 112.76 Million shares and set a 70.04 days time to cover.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (FUSE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s Major holders

Fusion Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.31% of the shares at 55.31% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.5 Million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.75 Million.