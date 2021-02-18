Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 17,536,449 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.37, to imply a decline of -0.96% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $12.15, putting it -6.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $45.16 Billion, with an average of 70.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ford Motor Company (F), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give F a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the latest session, Ford Motor Company (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.74 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.44%, and 15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.18%. Short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 76.07 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying an increase of 2.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, F has been trading 23.13% off suggested target high and -20.84% from its likely low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ford Motor Company (F) shares are +64.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.1% against 24.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 165.2% this quarter before jumping 165.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $33.35 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.13 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.34 Billion and $15.95 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.4% before jumping 132.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 187.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.89% annually.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.1% of the shares at 52.2% float percentage. In total, 1372 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 290.87 Million shares (or 7.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 271.61 Million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.39 Billion.