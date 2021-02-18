Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares stood at 1,783,858 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.86, to imply a decline of -2.12% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The THCB share’s 52-week high remains $25.2, putting it -26.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.16. The company has a valuation of $704.77 Million, with an average of 7.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.66 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.34%, and 28.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.14%. Short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw shorts transact 422.26 Million shares and set a 102 days time to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders hold 20.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.69% of the shares at 95.63% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.45 Million shares, or about 6.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $24.93 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 610,840 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 304.13 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $3.1 Million.