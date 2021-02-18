Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 6,582,118 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.89, to imply a decline of -2.81% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $28.84, putting it -11.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.22. The company has a valuation of $43.55 Billion, with an average of 12.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.01 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.43%, and 15.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.47%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 75.43 Million shares and set a 6.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.85, implying a decline of -11.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading 15.87% off suggested target high and -30.48% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tencent Music Entertainment Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are +85.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.76% against 4.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.1% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.29 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 Billion and $901.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.8% before jumping 35.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.35% annually.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.88% of the shares at 81.79% float percentage. In total, 417 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 43.61 Million shares (or 6.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $644.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 42.55 Million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $818.71 Million.