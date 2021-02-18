Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares stood at 1,825,563 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.7, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The SWBI share’s 52-week high remains $23.57, putting it -26.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.24. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SWBI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside in the latest session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.33 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.93%, and -12.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.73%. Short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw shorts transact 6.68 Million shares and set a 2.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.4, implying an increase of 19.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWBI has been trading 49.73% off suggested target high and -3.74% from its likely low.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) shares are -1.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 298.78% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 484.6% this quarter before jumping 12.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -435.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. insiders hold 2.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.55% of the shares at 70.41% float percentage. In total, 263 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.57 Million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $70.91 Million.