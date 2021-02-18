Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares stood at 1,243,097 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.81, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The NEW share’s 52-week high remains $12.39, putting it -40.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $767.64 Million, with an average of 329.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Puxin Limited (NEW), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Puxin Limited (NEW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.08- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.53%, and 53.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.37%. Short interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw shorts transact 81.19 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Puxin Limited insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.48% of the shares at 9.51% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.42 Million shares (or 2.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 1.82 Million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.18 Million.