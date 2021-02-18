Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 3,811,978 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.71, to imply a decline of -4.13% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $20.17, putting it -20.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.56. The company has a valuation of $42.63 Billion, with an average of 6.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.5% annually.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 1.36% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.04 Million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.81 Million shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $110.9 Million.