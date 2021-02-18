Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s traded shares stood at 1,695,352 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The DGNR share’s 52-week high remains $16.11, putting it -34.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.9. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 205.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DGNR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Major holders

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.95 Million shares (or 2.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tuttle Tactical Management with 55.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $733.19 Thousand.