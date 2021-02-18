Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares stood at 3,207,627 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.13, to imply a decline of -0.7% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CNK share’s 52-week high remains $32.79, putting it -55.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.71. The company has a valuation of $2.5 Billion, with an average of 12.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.46.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

After registering a -0.7% downside in the last session, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.50 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.03%, and 10.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.37%. Short interest in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw shorts transact 22.42 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.58, implying a decline of -12.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNK has been trading 32.51% off suggested target high and -38.48% from its likely low.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinemark Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares are +65.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -387.73% against 1.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -763.6% this quarter before falling -160.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -79.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $84.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $788.8 Million and $543.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -89.2% before falling -68.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 16.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.31% of the shares at 103.3% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.02 Million shares (or 12.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.28 Million shares, or about 10.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $213.88 Million.