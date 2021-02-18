Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s traded shares stood at 1,138,942 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply a decline of -0.24% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CERC share’s 52-week high remains $4.29, putting it -2.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $369.01 Million, with an average of 1.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 731.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cerecor Inc. (CERC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CERC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the last session, Cerecor Inc. (CERC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.32- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.47%, and 53.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.95%. Short interest in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 115.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERC has been trading 115.83% off suggested target high and 115.83% from its likely low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $540Million and $2.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.2% before jumping 145.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 64.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

Cerecor Inc. insiders hold 5.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.62% of the shares at 70.86% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 30.01 Million shares (or 40.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.28 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.79 Million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.18 Million.