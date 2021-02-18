Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s traded shares stood at 1,264,993 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.91, to imply a decline of -2.81% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The APRE share’s 52-week high remains $41.12, putting it -495.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $146.4 Million, with an average of 1.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the last session, Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.46- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 18.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and 34.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.45%. Short interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw shorts transact 1.94 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.17, implying an increase of 3.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRE has been trading 44.72% off suggested target high and -27.64% from its likely low.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -64.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 12.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.8% of the shares at 100.81% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 2.21 Million shares, or about 10.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $53.24 Million.