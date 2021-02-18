Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares stood at 11,798,718 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.04, to imply a decline of -1.53% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The XOM share’s 52-week high remains $60.62, putting it -16.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.11. The company has a valuation of $220.71 Billion, with an average of 27.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give XOM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the latest session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.27 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and 8.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.44%. Short interest in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) saw shorts transact 47.02 Million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.39, implying an increase of 0.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $39 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XOM has been trading 53.73% off suggested target high and -25.06% from its likely low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exxon Mobil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are +23.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -712.12% against 14.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.3% this quarter before jumping 174.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $55.43 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.84 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.16 Billion and $38.16 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.3% before jumping 54.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.96% annually.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 29 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.48, with the share yield ticking at 6.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.86%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.2% of the shares at 52.25% float percentage. In total, 2819 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 356.28 Million shares (or 8.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.23 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 277.47 Million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.44 Billion.