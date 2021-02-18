ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares stood at 1,130,757 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.23, to imply an increase of 9.31% or $2.32 in intraday trading. The EPIX share’s 52-week high remains $32.69, putting it -20.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $919.83 Million, with an average of 786.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 251.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

After registering a 9.31% upside in the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.69 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 16.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.39%, and 70.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.25%. Short interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw shorts transact 45.63 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.5, implying an increase of 41.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPIX has been trading 54.24% off suggested target high and 32.21% from its likely low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.04% of the shares at 65.89% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.57 Million shares (or 11.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.01 Million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $20.74 Million.