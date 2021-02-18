Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares stood at 2,064,977 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ERF share’s 52-week high remains $5.46, putting it -18.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $1.03 Billion, with an average of 2.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enerplus Corporation (ERF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ERF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.90- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.08%, and 26.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.28%. Short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) saw shorts transact 6.42 Million shares and set a 3.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.21, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.12 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERF has been trading 95.23% off suggested target high and -32.32% from its likely low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enerplus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are +47.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.41% against -10.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before falling -41.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $248.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.62 Million and $202.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.6% before jumping 22.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -173.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ERF Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enerplus Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.29%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.82% of the shares at 57.02% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.21 Million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 16.68 Million shares, or about 6.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $31.03 Million.