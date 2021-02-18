Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 13,371,265 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.81, to imply a decline of -1.19% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $12.97, putting it -90.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $18.29 Billion, with an average of 24.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Energy Transfer LP (ET), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

After registering a -1.19% downside in the latest session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.11- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.07%, and -2.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 10.44%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 52.14 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.47, implying an increase of 53.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ET has been trading 120.26% off suggested target high and 2.79% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are +4.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -629.17% against -4.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 184.4% this quarter before jumping 107.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $11.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.63 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.9% annually.

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.61, with the share yield ticking at 8.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.96%.

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 14.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.27% of the shares at 43.43% float percentage. In total, 797 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 144.98 Million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $785.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 68.18 Million shares, or about 2.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $421.38 Million.