Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s traded shares stood at 1,217,515 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decline of -5.1% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The DYNT share’s 52-week high remains $3.7, putting it -148.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $22.31 Million, with an average of 701.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DYNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

After registering a -5.1% downside in the last session, Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.66 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 10.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and 44.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.95%. Short interest in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw shorts transact 56.64 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.12, implying an increase of 42.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DYNT has been trading 51.01% off suggested target high and 34.23% from its likely low.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynatronics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) shares are +84.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.62% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.8% this quarter before jumping 72.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

Dynatronics Corporation insiders hold 27.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.85% of the shares at 10.8% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 634.07 Thousand shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $513.59 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 461.68 Thousand shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $324.28 Thousand.