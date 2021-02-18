Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 1,473,954 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 9.41% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $2.2, putting it -12.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $40.92 Million, with an average of 340.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 280.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DXF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

After registering a 9.41% upside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.2 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 10.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.05%, and 45.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.37%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw shorts transact 28.26 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.84, implying an increase of 1167.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.84 and $24.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF has been trading 1167.35% off suggested target high and 1167.35% from its likely low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 618.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.31% of the shares at 0.35% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 79.43 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.64 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 59.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $45.31 Thousand.