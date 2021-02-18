Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s traded shares stood at 2,247,826 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.6, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CRVS share’s 52-week high remains $6.88, putting it -91.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $101.02 Million, with an average of 287.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 197.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside in the last session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.71- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 23.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.53%, and -11.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 1.12%. Short interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.6, implying an increase of 138.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRVS has been trading 316.67% off suggested target high and 11.11% from its likely low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.75% of the shares at 67.09% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.77 Million shares (or 24.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.28 Million shares, or about 11.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.14 Million.