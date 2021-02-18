Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 1,421,493 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.24, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $11.45, putting it -23.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $1.11 Billion, with an average of 2.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CYH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.98- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.42%, and 2.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.36%. Short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 5.17 Million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.85, implying a decline of -15.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYH has been trading 29.87% off suggested target high and -67.53% from its likely low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Health Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are +78.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.43% against 1.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 77.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.07 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.98 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.29 Billion and $3.02 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.7% before falling -1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.1% annually.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems, Inc. insiders hold 4.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.02% of the shares at 78.36% float percentage. In total, 227 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.48 Million shares (or 22.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.91 Million shares, or about 13.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $118.22 Million.