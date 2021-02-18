Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s traded shares stood at 2,307,486 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.48, to imply an increase of 12.32% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The CBLI share’s 52-week high remains $9.67, putting it -14.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $110.38 Million, with an average of 368Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) trade information

After registering a 12.32% upside in the last session, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.67- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 12.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.19%, and 138.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.8%. Short interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw shorts transact 54.39 Million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 371.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBLI has been trading 371.7% off suggested target high and 371.7% from its likely low.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s Major holders

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. insiders hold 56.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.67% of the shares at 15.31% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 165.65 Thousand shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $571.5 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52.59 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $103.61 Thousand.