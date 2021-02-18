CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s traded shares stood at 1,086,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.08, to imply a decline of -0.95% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CIIC share’s 52-week high remains $37.18, putting it -37.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $875.87 Million, with an average of 1.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.97 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 9.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and -9.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.7%. Short interest in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 84.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIIC has been trading 84.64% off suggested target high and 84.64% from its likely low.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

CIIG Merger Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.47% of the shares at 66.47% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.94 Million shares (or 7.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.43 Million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.28 Million.