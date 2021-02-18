China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s traded shares stood at 1,543,498 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.69, to imply a decline of -10.33% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The HGSH share’s 52-week high remains $5.4, putting it -100.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $60.59 Million, with an average of 330.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HGSH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

After registering a -10.33% downside in the last session, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.38- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 20.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and 43.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.12%. Short interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw shorts transact 13.62 Million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.98, implying an increase of 10.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.98 and $2.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGSH has been trading 10.78% off suggested target high and 10.78% from its likely low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

China HGS Real Estate Inc. insiders hold 69.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 40.22 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.23 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.41 Thousand.