Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1,350,150 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.15, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The CBIO share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -17.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $220.2 Million, with an average of 531.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBIO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.55- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 5.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.31%. Short interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw shorts transact 639.2 Million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying an increase of 165.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBIO has been trading 249.65% off suggested target high and 109.79% from its likely low.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -71.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 4.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.58% of the shares at 67.66% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.82 Million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acuta Capital Partners LLC with 1.5 Million shares, or about 6.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.44 Million.