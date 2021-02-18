Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 15,398,132 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.61, to imply a decline of -2.52% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $43.44, putting it -92.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.8. The company has a valuation of $25.21 Billion, with an average of 24.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.54.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.06 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.89%, and 8.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.26%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 70.1 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.29, implying a decline of -19.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.79 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCL has been trading 32.68% off suggested target high and -52.28% from its likely low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corporation & plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are +58.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.31% against 1.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -800% this quarter before jumping 60.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $237.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $954.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.79 Billion and $391.27 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -95% before jumping 143.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -405.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 9.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.71% of the shares at 48.36% float percentage. In total, 905 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 57.45 Million shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $872.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 50.83 Million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $771.61 Million.