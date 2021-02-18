Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 1,020,326 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.98, to imply a decline of -11.32% or -$1.53 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $19.6, putting it -63.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $1.81 Billion, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 531.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cango Inc. (CANG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a -11.32% downside in the last session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.24 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 21.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.17%, and 60.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.14%. Short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw shorts transact 43.03 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.6, implying a decline of -44.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.6 and $6.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANG has been trading -44.91% off suggested target high and -44.91% from its likely low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.11% annually.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.6% of the shares at 32.6% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.64 Million shares (or 84.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC World Markets, Inc. with 200Thousand shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.4 Million.