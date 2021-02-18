Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares stood at 2,555,225 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.82, to imply a decline of -3.56% or -$2.06 in intraday trading. The CSIQ share’s 52-week high remains $67.39, putting it -20.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12. The company has a valuation of $3.3 Billion, with an average of 2.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSIQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

After registering a -3.56% downside in the last session, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $63.50 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 12.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.08%, and 8.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.94%. Short interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw shorts transact 4.58 Million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.88, implying a decline of -8.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSIQ has been trading 27.19% off suggested target high and -24.76% from its likely low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are +115.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.66% against 19.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -149.1% this quarter before falling -125% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $997.88 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $975.16 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $919.71 Million and $825.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.5% before jumping 18.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders hold 23.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.17% of the shares at 63.13% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.82 Million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lion Point Capital, LP with 3.33 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $116.79 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2,439,182 shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about $110.14 Million.