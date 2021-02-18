Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s traded shares stood at 1,873,018 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.7, to imply an increase of 6.82% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The KRMD share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -173.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.6. The company has a valuation of $206.53 Million, with an average of 652.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

After registering a 6.82% upside in the last session, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.94- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and -10.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.93%. Short interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw shorts transact 926.68 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 17.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRMD has been trading 48.94% off suggested target high and -4.26% from its likely low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -24.9% before falling -13.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

Repro Med Systems, Inc. insiders hold 10.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.79% of the shares at 73.36% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Horton Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.83 Million shares (or 29.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 7.26 Million shares, or about 18.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $52.4 Million.